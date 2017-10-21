Requiem (Part 1)

Everyone knew what the witch’s favorite flowers were. But only Ramsey bothered to bring them to the witch’s doorstep every time a new moon reigned in the sky.

White lilies, red peonies, and blue delphiniums. They were not the easiest flowers to find in the woods but Ramsey’s father had taught her from the very beginning that all the trouble would be worth it in the end. This was what Ramsey kept repeating to herself as she crossed over the threshold from her village to the forest beyond, careful to handle all three flowers as if they were figurines made of glass.

The walk to the witch’s dwelling was not too far and the way had long been burned into the back of her mind. It was the same path that she had always trekked ever since her father decided that it was time she continue the family practice of bringing the witch her favorite flowers every month. The first time was when she was seven years of age, and her father had held her hand as he guided her through the dark, winding woods of the vast forest that circled their village. However, once they reached the witch’s abode, her father let go of her hand just as they stood ten feet away from the doorstep to the witch’s home. These last few feet, her father said, Ramsey would have to walk on her own. And with every visit, the number of feet that Ramsey had to walk alone increased. Soon, her father no longer left their home to accompany her. Soon, her father was no longer there to hold her hand.

But for the countless number of times that she’d gone to visit the witch, never had Ramsey stepped a foot inside her dwelling to ask for a wish. After all, that was what witches were for, weren’t they? To grant wishes at a certain price, for a certain cost. And the witch that resided not far from Ramsey’s village was no different. But never, not once, had Ramsey asked for a wish, not even in exchange for the flowers she tirelessly brought to the witch’s door every month. She always came only to do what her father taught her since she reached the age of seven. Go to the witch’s home and leave her favorite flowers on her doorstep. Nothing more and nothing less; she was to simply leave the second she had accomplished her deed.

As soon as she slipped out from a grove of trees, a clearing appeared within Ramsey’s line of sight—a glade that was enveloped by shorter trees and bushes of different varieties. There, the grass was taller and the scent of the musk of wildflowers was stronger, and in the dead center of the clear stretch of land was a hut that stood crookedly, immediately discerning itself as something unnatural against the backdrop of nature. An abnormality within which something more perverse resided within its burnished, russet walls.

Below the curtain of night, Ramsey ignored the stutter in her chest as she neared the witch’s home. Above her, the stars bore witness as she tried but failed to get rid of the way her fingers were trembling with every step she took, as what always happened with her every visit. Within Ramsey’s gentle grasp were all three of the witch’s favorite flowers, their combined saccharine scents cloying her sense of smell. She sucked in a steadying breath once she was a mere foot away from the witch’s dwelling before she laid down, with utter caution, the flowers before the witch’s door.

Then she took five steps back before turning on her heel and returning the way she came, trying hard not to give in to the urge to run.

* * *

Once upon a time, a goddess fell from the sky.

Her name was Agnessa and they said that she fell to be human. After an eternity spent watching over creation, the desire to walk among mankind soon became too much for her to bear, they said. And so she gave up her place among the rest of the divinity and became the very first to fall from the heavens. They said that when she crashed to the earth, she was unharmed save for a few cuts and some bruises. She did not bleed red like the creatures she used to watch over but her blood was the color of the night, thick and dark as ink. It was ichor, they said, the divine substance that flowed in the veins of the gods that thrummed with magic.

They said that the night she fell, she left a wide, sweeping slash across the night sky, a scar that would forever mar the face of the heavens. But this gash in the sky could only be glimpsed at night, when the moon was at its darkest and the stars their brightest. And the place where she landed became a clearing in the middle of the woods that would become the site where the people would erect the foundations of the temple of the gods, a place where they would come to for decades now that their faith had been kindled by bearing witness to the fall of a goddess.

Until their faith ran dry, and the temple fell victim to dust and decay.

* * *

“Emile, enough! There’s no way you’ll be able to catch it now that night has fallen upon us,” Caius berated his companion but to no avail.

Ten feet ahead of him stood the hunter with his bow and arrow poised to strike. Emile played deaf to Caius’ words as he kept his eyes straight ahead, his vision now fully adjusted to the dark. He refused to heed his companion’s words as his stubbornness prevailed over rational thought, his hunger for retaliation driving him closer to his target. Emile was careful to step over the fallen bough of a tree so as not to make a sound that would alert their presence to their prey as he felt Caius trailing behind him.

“Emile, we have to go back now,” Caius whispered once again, a trace of fear in his voice, but Emile merely shushed him. A gust of wind greeted them as they began to inch closer to the river not far from where they stood, where the sound of rushing water filled their ears. As the night air grew colder, biting Emile’s cheek as the wind grew in its severity, his ears picked up the sound of a branch snapping into two and he swiftly turned toward the source of the sound.

His heart skipped a beat the moment he saw it, the very creature he’d been hunting for days. In the distance, on the same side of the river, stood the abnormally large wolf, covered with fur as white and pale as snow. Dark pleasure surged through Emile’s veins as his arm tensed to aim the arrow at the beast when he felt a hand latch onto his clothed bicep as Caius’ apprehensive tone reached his ears.

“Emile, let it go. Let it be and maybe it won’t come near our village again.”

Emile gave a furious shake of his head, his breath hitching. “Even if I let it run free, another hunter will only come to chase it the next day.”

“Perhaps, but trust me when I say that you don’t want this creature’s blood on your hands,” Caius replied, his grip tightening on Emile’s arm.

A snarl left Emile’s lips. “You don’t know that, Caius. This monster has my daughter’s blood on its teeth.”

“Emile, please. At least she’s still alive-”

But Emile would no longer listen. He shook off Caius’ hand off his arm and waited until the wolf had turned its head in his direction, bearing its fangs at him as it recognized the threat Emile posed. A low growl left the creature as it made no move to strike after a beat passed. Feeling the tension taut in his muscles, Emile drew back his arm and let loose the arrow nocked onto his bow.

The arrow sang true as it hit the wolf’s heart.

To be continued…

CHRYSTAL MARIE T. CARIÑO

