Rescued Filipino fishermen return home

Two Filipino fishermen who were rescued on Vietnamese waters last year returned home on Thursday afternoon. Severino Camposano and Villardo Rujr, both of Salcedo, Bansud in Oriental Mindoro who went to fish last December 16, were fetched by Philippine Coast Guard officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Reports said the two spent several days adrift at sea after their 33-feet long boat Shernamaing was destroyed by strong winds and high seas. They were spotted by a Vietnamese fishing boat on December 24 last year and were turned over to the Honorary Consul in Phu Yen province where they were given medical assistance.