Rescued fisherman returns home

A fisherman from Davao who drifted helplessly in the high seas for 56 days in an open boat before being rescued by a Japanese fishing vessel in Papua New Guinea arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Wednesday night. Rolando Omongos, 21, survived by drinking rainwater and managed to catch fish that rarely strayed on his boat, eating them raw for nearly two months. Rolando and his uncle Reniel Omongos left General Santos City last January with other fishermen to catch fish in the high seas. A storm separated them from their main vessel, leaving the Omongos stranded on a tiny boat without fuel and food. His uncle who gathered rainwater using a gallon jug during the storm did not survive after a month of hunger and thirst. Rolando said he lost his voice during the ordeal and could hardly move because of exhaustion until a fishing boat spotted him on March 9.