Research agency promoting hydroponics for cash crops

The Bureau of Agricultural Research (BAR), an agency attached to the Department of Agriculture, is promoting hydroponics as a viable method to grow high-value or cash crops.

BAR held the first seminar to promote hydroponics on Tuesday in San Carlos City, Pangasinan, that was attended by more than 80 participants composed of principals, school heads and other representatives from the first five districts of the province.

Julia Lapitan, head of the Applied Communications Division of BAR, said the agency supports information dissemination on crop production technologies that does not use soil, like hydroponics and aquaponics.

“This is part of the efforts of the bureau to inform the public of the significant technologies generated from the various R&D [research and development]initiatives supported by BAR,” the agency said in a statement.

The resource speaker of the seminar was Chito Sace, hyrdroponics project leader and professor at the Central Luzon State University (CLSU). Arjay Aquino, assistant professor at the CLSU, also gave lectures during the seminar.

The BAR spearheaded the seminar on hydroponics in collaboration with the Department of Education (DepEd) Division Office–San Carlos City.

The DepEd-San Carlos City, one of the 14 division offices of the Education department in the Ilocos region, requested the seminar so schools in the city can also grow vegetables and high-value or cash crops through hydroponics.

The second part of the regional seminar will be conducted on April 10, 2018 also at San Carlos City. CONRAD M. CARINO