Reserve fund intact, SSS tells members

The Social Security System (SSS) has issued assurances that its funds remain intact amid a stock trading controversy involving senior executives.

“SSS guarantees its members that the investment reserve fund, which came from members’ contributions and investment income, is intact and well-protected,” the state-run pension fund said in a statement on Wednesday.

The SSS said due process would be followed regarding the controversy, which involves charges that senior officials had used the pension fund’s stockbroker to trade for their personal gain.

An administrative complaint has been filed by SSS Commissioner Jose Gabriel La Viña against Executive Vice-President Rizaldy Capulong, Vice-President Reginald Candelaria, Equities Product Development head Ernesto Francisco Jr, and Actuarial and Risk Management Division chief George Ongkeko Jr.

SSS Chairman Amado Valdez has said that Candelaria and Ongkeko had resigned while Capulong and Francisco had been suspended.

Valdez has also been quoted as saying that the matter was just a “conflict of interest” and did not involve the misuse of SSS funds.

Pension fund data show that its reserve fund totaled P482.95 billion as of June this year.