Reshuffle, retirement of senior officers won’t affect military programs, says Armed Forces chief

ARMED Forces Chief Eduardo Año said the programs set by the military won’t be affected by the ongoing reshuffle and retirement of some senior officers.

“The Armed Forces has been a professional and a dynamic organization. There are no indispensables here and everyone went through career ladder or as what we call, the military career,” Año told reporters on Wednesday.

He also said that most of those who would be assigned to the key positions of the military have enough experience and were all “qualified.”

“We ensure that through the Board of Senior Officers from the major services and our Board of Generals will have proper deliberation and evaluation to those who will replace the vacant posts by our retired generals,” Año said.

Among the programs that he mentioned was the AFP’s campaign plan, the Development Support and Security Plan (DSSP) Kapayapaan which seeks a peaceful settlement of peace-inclined groups including the New People’s Army (NPA), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

Año said the DSSP Kapayapaan has a layout or blueprint that would guide senior officers who would take over the major positions of the Armed Forces.

Año said the shuffling was prompted by the retirement of some military handling major positions.

Those who will retire are Año himself (October 26); Lt. Gen. Romeo Tanalgo, Northern Luzon Command chief (September 4); Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda, Philippine Army chief (October 8); and Lt. Gen. Edgar Fallorina, Philippine Air Force chief (November 1).

The four are all members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Matikas” class of 1983 and would be reaching their mandatory retirement age of 56 on these dates.

Año, a former commanding general of the Philippine Army, assumed the highest position of the military in December 2016.

President Rodrigo Duterte, however, said he was planning to appoint Año as a senior aide of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), but is prohibited under the law from appointing a retired military officer to a government post within one year from the date of his retirement or resignation. DEMPSEY REYES