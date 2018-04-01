Residency requirement in child’s adoption by a foreigner

Dear PAO,

I am a single mom and soon to be married to my American fiancé, George. Considering that we are going to get married, he wanted to adopt my son but I don’t have any idea on the procedures when a foreigner adopts a Filipino citizen since he is permanently residing abroad. My close friend told me that when a foreigner wants to adopt a Filipino child, there’s a minimum stay of residency before the adoption proceedings commence. I wantto know the requirements or steps when a foreigner, who is permanently residing abroad, may adopt a Filipino citizen, particularly how my fiancé can adopt my son.

Thank you very much.

Seth

Dear Seth,

Republic Act (RA) 8043 or the Inter-Country Adoption Act of 1995 governs your situation, particularly the process of adopting a Filipino child by a foreigner or a Filipino citizen permanently residing abroad where the petition is filed, the supervised trial custody is undertaken and the decree of adoption is issued outside the Philippines.

Section 9 of the above-mentioned law provides qualifications on who may adopt a Filipino child, to wit:

“Sec. 9. Who May Adopt. — An alien or a Filipino citizen permanently residing abroad may file an application for inter-country adoption of a Filipino child if he/she:

(a) is at least twenty-seven (27) years of age and at least sixteen (16) years older than the child to be adopted, at the time of application unless the adopter is the parent by nature of the child to be adopted or the spouse of such parent;

(b) if married, his/her spouse must jointly file for the adoption;

(c) has the capacity to act and assume all rights and responsibilities of parental authority under his national laws, and has undergone the appropriate counseling from an accredited counselor in his/her country;

(d) has not been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude;

(e) is eligible to adopt under his/her national law;

(f) is in a position to provide the proper care and support and to give the necessary moral values and example to all his children, including the child to be adopted;

(g) agrees to uphold the basic rights of the child as embodied under Philippine laws, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and to abide by the rules and regulations issued to implement the provisions of this Act;

(h) comes from a country with whom the Philippines has diplomatic relations and whose government maintains a similarly authorized and accredited agency and that adoption is allowed under his/her national laws; and

(i) possesses all the qualifications and none of the disqualifications provided herein and in other applicable Philippine laws.” (Emphasis supplied)

Moreover, Section 14 of the law (quoted below) provides that there will be a mandatory six-month supervised trial custody and care of the child to be conducted by the governmental agency or any authorized and accredited agency in the country of the adoptive parents who filed the application for inter-country adoption.

“Sec. 14. Supervision of Trial Custody. — The governmental agency or the authorized and accredited agency in the country of the adoptive parents who filed the application for inter-country adoption shall be responsible for the trial custody and the care of the child. It shall also provide family counseling and other related services. The trial custody shall be for a period of six (6) months from the time of placement. Only after the lapse of the period of trial custody shall a decree of adoption be issued in the said country a copy of which shall be sent to the Board to form part of the records of the child.

During the trial custody, the adopting parent(s) shall submit to the governmental agency or the authorized and accredited agency, which shall in turn transmit a copy to the Board, a progress report of the child’s adjustment.

The progress report shall be taken into consideration in deciding whether or not to issue the decree of adoption.

The Department of Foreign Affairs shall set up a system by which Filipino children sent abroad for trial custody are monitored and checked as reported by the authorized and accredited inter-country adoption agency as well as the repatriation to the Philippines of a Filipino child whose adoption has not been approved.” (Emphasis supplied)

Based on the foregoing, insofar as George is concerned, there is no need for the residency requirement in adopting your child considering that George is a foreigner permanently residing abroad. He must only meet the requirements mentioned above in order for him to adopt your child.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.