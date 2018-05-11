Residential, leasing boost Vista Land net

INTEGRATED property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. said net income in the first quarter grew 13 percent from a year ago driven by the sustained growth momentum of its core residential business and the contribution from its leasing business.

In a disclosure on Thursday, Vista Land said profit in the period rose to P2.6 billion from P2.3 billion last year, fueled by double-digit growth in consolidated revenues.

Consolidated revenues jumped 12 percent to P10.1 billion from P9 billion last year, while leasing revenue hit P1.6 billion, 14 percent higher than the previous year’s P1.4 billion.

The residential segment contributed 77 percent to net income while its leasing business contributed 23 percent.

Manuel Paolo Villar, vice chairman of the Board and president and chief executive officer at Vista Land, said flagship brand Camella Homes continues to lead the group’s revenues, accounting for over 75 percent of the total revenues.

“Demand for our housing products has been stable as our sales from overseas Filipinos remained solid at about 60 percent of our total sales and we are also seeing domestic demand increase,” he said in a statement.

“[We’re] quite bullish on the sector,” he told reporters on Wednesday night.

Villar added the company will establish more developments in provincial areas in the next few years.

“We’ll be adding a few malls outside Metro Manila, [in the]Visayas,” he said. “I know we’re going to have 1.4 million square meters of [gross floor area by the end of the year]. We might get better than that if those buildings are going to be built in the fourth quarter or first quarter of next year,” he said.

The group has set a capital spending budget of P50 billion for this year.

Vista Land has an established presence in 141 cities and municipalities across 47 provinces as of end March 2018.