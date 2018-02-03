Residents, motorists hit gate on Times St.

RESIDENTS at Times Street in Quezon City are up in arms over city hall’s decision to build two huge gates at the block where former president Benigno Aquino 3rd resides, fearing heavy traffic in the area.

Motorists are also apparently unaware of the planned closure of Times Street in Barangay West Triangle, which serves as an alternate route in case of heavy traffic on Quezon and West Avenues.

City Engineer Chito Cabungcal was quick to defend the construction of the big gates, saying it was a project of the local government.

“City project by contract `yan, (It’s a city project by contract),” Cabungcal told The Manila Times.

Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista has said in several interviews that the portion of Times Street where Aquino resides would not be closed except for “national security” reasons.

Such reasons include “unruly” protest rallies in front of the house of Aquino, which was built by his late mother Corazon. It was extensively renovated by Aquino’s sisters ahead of his exit from Malacañang in mid-2016.

The gates were said to have been requested by a former village chairman, acting upon the request of constituents for a solution to the increasing number of protest actions in front of the Aquino home.

Bautista has denied that the Aquinos requested the construction of the gates. The mayor is particularly close to the ex-president’s youngest sister, TV celebrity Kris Aquino.

The mayor has said the gates could be ordered closed only by village officials of West Triangle and their volunteer forces, and not by the police or private security guards.