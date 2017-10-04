Resign, group urges ‘leftists,’ ‘yellows’ holding govt posts

An advocacy group on Wednesday urged individuals who are tagged as “leftists” and “yellows” and are holding posts in the current administration to tender their respective resignations if they cannot vocally support President Rodrigo Duterte’s programs of governance.

Advertisements

“There should be unity in the government of President Duterte. We urge these people to join the various programs [that]the President had made clear even before he took his oath of office like the war against drugs, independent foreign policy, peace process with rebel groups, end to contractualization, balanced economy, jobs and better and faster public services, “ Melvin Mitra, a former university professor and national president of Liga Indepencia Filipinas said.

Mitra was referring to Liza Maza of Gabriela party-list and now head of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC), Terry Ridon of Kabataan party-list and street protester Joel Maglunsod, now Labor undersecretary.

He was also referring to the yellows, namely Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno, Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales and Commission on Human Rights chief Chito Gascon.

“Since you are holding government posts, we are challenging Maza and the rest to resign and go back to the streets if you cannot vocally support the President. Don’t stay in your posts and keep silent, “ Mitra said.

He added that he supported Manuel Roxas 2nd in the May 2016 elections.

“To the yellows, please respect the mandate of the President. If you are against the programs of President Duterte, you better leave the government,” Mitra said.

He called Maza and Sereno “termites” who are ruining the Duterte administration.

The group will picket today the gates of offices of Maza and Ridon in Quezon City.

“We will hold protests right at the doorsteps of their offices to deliver our message. We want them to hear our call, “ Mitra said.

“Termites have no place in the Duterte government. They better resign and go back to the streets. Stop hiding in your offices. Come out and defend the President or resign and voice out your opposition,” he added.