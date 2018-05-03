Resign, Tourism secretary urged

Secretary Wanda Teo of the Department of Tourism (DoT) should quit her post in light of Commission on Audit (CoA) findings that the department paid P60 million worth of advertisements aired over the show produced and hosted by Teo’s brothers, Ben and Erwin Tulfo, respectively, without supporting documents, in 2017.

Rep. Tom Villarin made the call on Wednesday as he cited a CoA report, which stated that the DoT deal with the Tulfo brothers’ show “Bitag” lacked documents that would support its legality and validity namely: memorandum of agreement between the state-run People’s Television Network Inc. and Bitag Media Unlimited Inc., certificate of performance, duly approved budget utilization request and detailed billing statements.

Teo, however, has insisted that she had done no wrong, claiming there was no conflict of interest as the contract was between the DoT and People’s Television Network, not Bitag.

“Secretary Teo should resign if she will continue to insist that there is no impropriety [in the deal]. What is clear is that a P60-million budget was released to her brother’s media production unit,” Villarin said in a statement.

“The CoA should now issue a notice of disallowance [on the deal],” he added.

A notice of disallowance would mean that the agency that made the questionable transaction using public funds should return the money to government coffers.

The commission, however, has no authority to force the erring government agency to return the money aside from issuing the notice of disallowance.

Teo’s brother Ben responded by saying it was Undersecretary Jose Gabriel “Pompee” La Viña of the DoT who leaked the CaA report on the P60- million deal.

The CoA report, however, was not leaked. It was published by the commission on its website on April 27.