Resign, VACC urges Sereno

Resign to spare the Supreme Court (SC) from further embarrassment of the institution you represent, the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) on Thursday urged Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, who is facing an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives.

“While we want to expose in public the corruption going on in the various courts of the judiciary, we victims of a slow, inept and corrupt justice system believe that it would be best for the interest of our country to move on and resolve these corrupt practices,” the VACC said.

Meanwhile, the Youth for Chief Justice Sereno also on Thursday in a statement called for dismissal of the impeachment complaint against the Chief Justice.

The youth group is mostly composed of student leaders of universities across the National Capital Region (NCR or Metro Manila).

According to the statement, Sereno is one of the “pillars” of democracy in the country and should be protected from harassment from the Duterte administration.

“It is clear that the few remaining vestiges of democracy in the country are slowly being erased as the burgeoning dictator carefully consolidates power to himself. Thus, we must stand by what is left of our democratic institutions and those who continue to protect them,” it read.

“Under the Duterte regime, repeated borderline violations of this basic principle have been made. The President has constantly called for the resignation of Chief Justice Sereno despite the fact that an ongoing impeachment case against the Chief Justice is yet to be decided,” the group said.

According to Roy Devesa of the San Beda Law Student Government, the group is not against the fact that Sereno is being impeached, but that rules are being twisted by congressmen to “railroad” the case and fulfill their personal whims.

RALPH U. VILLANUEVA