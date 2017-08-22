Resignation best for PH, says Customs chief

OUTGOING Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon said President Rodrigo Duterte’s acceptance of his resignation was best for the country in the midst of the controversy and public uproar over the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment that slipped past the Customs zone.

“My relief from my post is the best for our country. I urge everyone to continue to support the reform agenda and the development programs of the President,” Faeldon said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I thank everyone who has supported the Bureau of Customs during my stay and I appeal to the BOC employees and to the public to support the new commissioner.”

Duterte named Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) chief Isidro Lapeña to replace Faeldon.

He said General Aaron Aquino, regional commander of Central Luzon, will head PDEA.

Faeldon was first called to step down by Rep. Ace Barbers of Surigao and chairman of the committee on dangerous drugs at the House of Representatives.

But Faeldon refused to resign, saying that as a soldier he treats his job as a mission, “and a soldier does not quit from his mission.”

Faeldon later said that he asked the President to fire him but was told to stay put. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL