‘Resiliency’ will cut it for Pinoys this Christmas

The Filipinos’ resilience would help them find a way to celebrate Christmas with smiles on their faces despite difficulties faced by many families in the past year.

According to opposition senator Francis Pangilinan, these families would find it hard to mark December 25 with the usual joy and vigor particularly those who lost relatives and friends to a bloody drug campaign.

“But although it is saddening, they represent the heart of the fighting Filipino. We are a resilient people, a nation that always looks to hope and love when all seems too difficult,” Pangilinan, also president of the Liberal Party, said on Sunday.

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima, echoed Pangilinan’s statement, noting that many Filipinos are facing serious challenges and longing for their lost loved ones this Christmas season.

De Lima called on Filipinos to pray for fathers, mothers and spouses in seeking justice for their loved ones under the allegedly bloody drug campaign of the Duterte administration.

The senator also cited the administration’s alleged encouragement of violence, the spread of lies, as well as the silencing of the opposition.

De Lima asked for a “miracle” that President Rodrigo Duterte would order a stop to all alleged summary executions and have those behind them answer to their crimes.

She expressed hope that the Duterte administration, after one and a half years, would focus on solving the real problems the country is facing such as poverty, destruction of the environment, education and sovereignty.

“Instead of anger, vengeance and personal interest, I hope the current administration would start serving the interest of majority of the Filipino people,” de Lima said.

Sen. Grace Poe, in her Christmas message, called on her fellow Filipinos to show compassion to victims of calamites, relatives of crime victims and the Filipinos working abroad who cannot be with their loved ones this Yuletide.

“Let the Christmas season be an outpouring of love and compassion for the families in shelters due to fighting and calamities; for the relatives crying out for justice for their [slain]kin; for our men in uniform in the field; for our OFWs [overseas Filipino workers]in faraway places; and for the zestful youth, especially those who make use of social media to make their voices heard,” she said a statement.

Christmas, according to the senator, is an invitation for everybody to reinforce ties as Filipinos, woven from shared hopes and aspirations for a progressive future for all.

“Let’s spread love, not hatred,” she said.

”Let our faith grow stronger toward justice, reconciliation, peace and compassion. These are the greatest gifts we can give to our fellow Filipinos.”