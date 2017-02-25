Resist extremism, Duterte urges ‘Moros’

President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday reiterated the firm resolve of his administration to bring peace in Mindanao as he urged the people he called his brother and sister Moros to “resist extremism.”

In his speech during the launch of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) in Davao City, Duterte urged the Moro people to stand against the threat of terrorism.

“Let’s talk sincerely. I am asking you now, resist extremism,” the President said.

“We must avoid extremism or even entertaining or accommodating them because it will destroy all of us. This will be a country torn apart,” he added.

Duterte warned against extremist groups who are now “attempting to try to inject the ISIS.”

“They’re driven by insanity, they kill people for nothing, or there is no reason at all. Burning women because they do not want to have sex with them; throwing the child into a burning bakery oven; and just simply killing people. Now if we allow them to come here and convert even some, there will be a bloodbath,” he said.

The President vowed to continue to work for peace in Mindanao.

“Now I am trying to fast-track everything. I promised the Moro people of Mindanao that you will have it during my time,” he said.

The Aquino administration and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) signed the Comprehensive Agreement on Bangsamoro and its annexes in March 2014. However, the draft Bangsamoro Basic Law was stalled in the last Congress.

In November last year, Duterte signed an executive order reconstituting the 21-member Bangsamoro Transition Committee that will craft an enabling law for the Bangsamoro.

Duterte on February 2 released the names of all BTC members. The commission consists of 11 members from the MILF, seven from the government, and three from the Moro National Liberation Front.

The BTC is expected to submit the draft law to Congress by July for deliberation and ratification.