Resort owners in Boracay start demolishing illegal structures — Cimatu 

RESORT owners started demolishing their illegal structures around world-famous Boracay following President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to clean up the island or face closure.

Boracay West Cove’s Crisostomo Aquino started by removing the 120-square meter viewing deck he built atop a rock formation, which Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu said when he visited the area went beyond the 998-square meter Forest Land Use Agreement for Tourism Purposes (FLAg-T) secured by the resort in Sitio Diniwid in Barangay (village) Balabag.

Cimatu instructed the resort owner to make sure that all debris would be removed during the demolition.

“The moment you do it, you will be admired all over the country. It will set an example to all resort owners here to follow the law,” Cimatu told Aquino.

Aside from Boracay West Cove, Cimatu said two other establishments have also volunteered to dismantle their illegal structures.

He urged other violators to follow.

“We are running out of time. We are only given six months by the President,” said Cimatu.

Aquino said he built the deck for guests to see the most beautiful view of the Boracay sunset.

Boracay West Cove is the first and only organic resort in the country, which uses solar panels for energy. EIREENE JAIREE GOMEZ