Resort suspends recreational activities in probe of zipline accident

THE resort where a policeman fell to his death in an accident involving one of its recreational facilities suspended operations pending the results of an ongoing investigation, according to its management on Wednesday.

In a phone interview with The Manila Times, a representative of the Laresio Lakeside Resort and Spa said it was in constant communication with the family of Police Officer 1 Andrew Tamayo who died on Tuesday when his zipline snapped causing him to fall into a lake. Autopsy results showed the cause of death as drowning.

Tamayo was off-duty and spending time with his girlfriend when the accident happened.

“Rest assured we are in constant communication with Mr. Tamayo’s family, providing them with the necessary support as much as we can, in this unfortunate time,” said the representative who was not authorized to talk to media.

Aside from the zipline, other recreational activities in the resort are cliff diving, vine swing, kayak, and balsa rafting.

The resort is located at Barangay Tadlac, in Los Baños, Laguna. YSABEL PADUA