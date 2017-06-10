Resorts World casino license suspended

THE Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) on Friday suspended the gaming license of Resorts World Manila following the June 2 bloody attack that took 38 lives including that of the gunman.

“[Pagcor] hereby suspends the Provisional License to operate casinos and other gaming facilities issued to Travellers International Hotel Group Inc. doing business under the name and style of Resorts World Manila,” Pagcor Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrea Domingo said in a cease-and-desist order.

The order was sent to Kingson Sian, president and chief executive officer of the casino venture owned by Andrew Tan-led Alliance Global Inc. and Hong Kong’s Genting.

Resorts World said on Friday it had voluntarily suspended casino operations.

Pagcor pointed to “serious” security lapses that “put the Philippine gaming, tourism, and hospitality industries in bad light,” as well as damage to Resorts World casino infrastructure, gaming equipment, and allied facilities

“Resorts World Manila is hereby ordered to cease and desist [from]all gaming operations pending investigation and final determination by Pagcor of [Resorts World Manila’s] liability for the June 2, 2017, robbery/arson incident and compliance to all security, safety, and gaming operations requirements,” Domingo said.

Pagcor said non-compliance could lead to other sanctions, including criminal prosecution for illegal gambling.

Early last June 2, a lone gunman barged into the luxury casino-hotel in Pasay City, torched gaming tables and slot machines, and stole P113 million worth of casino chips which were later recovered.

Authorities later found the lone gunman burned beyond recognition in a fifth-floor Maxims Hotel room.

The gunman was identified last Sunday as Jessie Carlos, 42, a former employee of the Department of Finance who was buried in gambling debt.