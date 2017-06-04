Resorts World gunman an ex-govt employee

POLICE on Sunday finally identified the lone gunman who carried out the attack at Resorts World Manila (RWM) on Friday that resulted in the deaths of 37 individuals, finally setting aside claims the incident was an act of terror.

National Capital Region Police Office chief Oscar Albayalde, in a news conference Sunday, identified the suspect as Jessie Carlos, Filipino, 42 years old and a former employee of the Department of Finance.

Albayalde said the gunman’s family went to the police and sat down with investigators of the police special investigation task group at around 5 a.m. Sunday.

“After thorough review of details, photos, CCTV (closed-circuit television) footages, the family confirmed the identity of the perpetrator,” the Metro Manila police chief said.

It was also learned that Carlos, who was once assigned at the “One Stop Shop” of the DOF, was fired because of misdeclaration and non-declaration i his statement of assets, liabilities and net worth.

Carlos was heavily indebted because he was hooked in casino gambling, which was also a cause of misunderstandings with his wife and parents.

“He has a bank account with an outstanding debt of P4 million, and several other non-bank related debt. He sold his Ford Ranger due to financial constraints” Albayalde said.

“On this note, we also reiterate our prior statements that this is not an act of terrorism but this incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said,” he added. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA