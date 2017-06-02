Resorts World Manila gunman kills self after firing shots, setting rooms on fire — police

No indication shooting, fire linked to ISIS

The lone gunman at the Resorts World Manila hotel in Pasay City died early Friday after he fired shots and set the hotel’s gaming area and himself on fire, the head of Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

“Patay na. (He’s dead.) He was found by our men lying in bed in a room full of smoke,” PNP chief Ronald de la Rosa told reporters in an interview aired on public television.

The ISIS has claimed responsibility for the gunshots and the fire at Resorts World early Friday, according to initial media reports, but de la Rosa said available evidence shows no indication the incident could be linked to any militants.