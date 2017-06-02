Resorts World Manila gunman kills self after firing shots, setting rooms on fire — police

No indication shooting, fire linked to ISIS
The lone gunman at the Resorts World Manila hotel in Pasay City died early Friday after he fired shots and set the hotel’s gaming area and himself on fire, the head of Philippine National Police (PNP) said.
“Patay na. (He’s dead.) He was found by our men lying in bed in a room full of smoke,” PNP chief Ronald de la Rosa told reporters in an interview aired on public television.
The ISIS has claimed responsibility for the gunshots and the fire at Resorts World early Friday, according to initial media reports, but de la Rosa said available evidence shows no indication the incident could be linked to any militants.
“Any group can make such claim for propaganda purposes or whatever they want to say, but we will base it on facts,” de la Rosa said at the time the police was still checking the available evidence.
Later the police said they were working on finally ruling out terrorism as a motivation for the attack.
Fifty-four people were injured and taken to hospital. De la Rosa said the PNP is working to recover bodies still trapped in smoke-filled rooms in the hotel.
From de la Rosa’s initial account, in addition to that of PNP eyewitnesses interviewed on GMA News TV: CCTV from the hotel shows a lone, hooded man carrying a long firearm entering the second floor — the gaming area. He scoured the area and grabbed a bag full of gaming chips from a smaller room. The man then poured a bottle of gasoline on some gaming tables and set them on fire by firing shots from what police later described as a baby armalite.
In a separate report by CNN Philippines, police authorities interviewed on the site said the still unidentified gunman poured gas on himself in an apparent suicide.
Nerilyn Tenorio
