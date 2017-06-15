Resorts World to resume non-gaming operations June 15

Resorts World Manila will resume the operation of its non-gaming businesses today, June 15.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange Wednesday, Travellers International Hotel Group Inc. (TIHGI) — owner and operator of Resorts World Manila — said it targets to resume operations of The Mall, Cinema, and Newport Performing Arts Theater on Thursday, 13 days after the tragic incident last June 2.

On the other hand, the Remington Hotel, Star Cruises Center, Marriott Hotel, and Marriott Grand Ballroom continue to be fully operational.

Last week, the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) issued a suspension order of Resorts World Manila’s provisional license.

On Tuesday, TIHGI said it will abide by Pagcor’s order, but the company also vowed to its stakeholders to “preserve and defend” its provisional license.

Meanwhile, TIHGI noted that it was still too early to determine the impact of Pagcor’s suspension of the casino hotel’s provisional license on its business operations and financial conditions.

“It has been 11 days since the tragic June 2, 2017 incident and four days since the Pagcor order suspending the company’s provisional license. Hence, it is premature at this point to assess the full impact of the foregoing events,” TIHGI said.