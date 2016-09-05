Respect police checkpoints – mayor

Mayor Imelda “Mel” Aguilar has called on the Cooperation of residents of Las Pinas City (Metro Manila) and the public in the conduct of police checkpoints and strict security measures being adopted since Saturday over the deadly blast in Davao City last Friday has been sought by a mayor of Metro Manila.

In making the appeal on Monday, Mayor Imelda Aguilar of Las Pinas City cited an incident on Sdaturday where policemen manning a checkpoint along Real Street and Naga Road intercepted a group of armed men carrying a cadaver suspected to be victim of extrajudicial killing.

A report to the mayor by the city police chief, Senior Supt. Jemar Modequillo, said around 1:20 a.m., on September 4, the suspects on board a gray car (TGB 477) were flagged down by policemen manning the checkpoint.

But instead of pulling over, the vehicle sped up, prompting authorities to give chase.

During the pursuit, the suspects fired shots at the policemen that the running gunbattle ended along C-5 Road toward Coastal Road near the boundary of Las Piñas and Paranaque City

The clash left dead the three suspects onboard the vehicle.

A check of the suspects’ vehicle revealed the body of an unidentified dead man wrapped with packaging tape at the back compartment with note on a cardboard “TULAK AKO… MAGNANAKAW… WAG TULARAN.”

Also found in the possession of the dead suspects were a 9mm pistol, a shotgun, caliber 38 revolver and sachets of shabu.

Their car also revealed, other than the cadaver, bonnets, a knife, rope, a roll of packaging tape and clothes.

Aguilar has directed the chief of police to mobilize the entire police force in protecting Las Pinas residents and the public, including beefing up security measures in all business and commercial establishments, schools and malls.

She urged the city’s various homeowners’ associations to extend cooperation to the city police in the enforcement of security processes for the safety of all in accordance with the state of lawless violence declared by President Rodrigo Duterte.