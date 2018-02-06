Responsibilities of drugstores on generic drugs

Dear PAO,

I was diagnosed with an illness that requires me to take several prescription drugs as maintenance. I purchase my branded medications in our neighborhood drugstore and I recently found out that my prescribed drugs have a generic brand that is much cheaper than the prescribed brand. I can definitely save a lot by taking the generic brand. This led me to wonder if drugstores are required by law to inform me of the availability of the generics counterpart of my medicines. If so, what does the law say about this? I hope you can enlighten me. Thank you in advance. God bless!

Val

Dear Val,

To address your concerns, we shall refer to Republic Act (R.A.) No. 6675, known as the Generics Acts of 1988, which was amended by R. A. No. 9502, known as the Universally Accessible Cheaper and Quality Medicines Act of 2008.

As a background, R.A. No. 6675 was enacted as part of the policy of the state to promote the use of generic drugs to ensure adequate supply of drugs with generic names at the lowest possible cost. R.A. No. 9502 was then passed to strengthen the objectives of R.A. No. 6675 by amending some of its provisions including those that deal with providing consumers options and adequate information regarding the availability and effectivity of generic drugs. According to the amended R.A. No. 6675:

“(d) Drug outlets, including drugstores, hospital and non-hospital pharmacies and nontraditional outlets such as supermarkets and stores, shall inform any buyer about any and all other drug products having the same generic name, together with their corresponding prices so that the buyer may adequately exercise his option. Within one (1) year after the approval of this Act, the drug outlets referred to herein shall post in conspicuous places in their establishments a list of drug products with the same generic name and their corresponding prices.

“(e) There shall appear prominently on the label of a generic drug the following statement: this product has the same therapeutic efficacy as any other generic product of the same name. Signed: BFAD” (Sec. 6, RA 6675 as amended by RA 9502) (Emphasis supplied).

As seen in this cited provision, drugstores are required by law to inform consumers about the availability and price of the generic counterpart of the drugs that they intend to purchase. By doing so, consumers are given informed option and freedom to choose whether to purchase a branded or a generic drug. The law, likewise, requires generic drugs to contain a statement informing and assuring the consumers on the efficacy of generic drugs to dispel misconception that generic drugs are of lesser quality.

The law imposes this obligation on the part of drugstores and other drug- dispensing facilities and practitioners in order to give consumers affordable and adequate selection for their medical needs especially to those relying on regular medication to maintain a healthy life, such as in your case. To highlight the weight of this obligation on the part of drugstores, the law imposes penalties of fine, revocation of license to operate and even imprisonment for violation of this mandate to inform the public about the availability and price of generic drugs (Sec. 12 B of RA 6675, as amended by RA 9502).

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net