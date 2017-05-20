’Responsible digital citizenship’ pushed in public institutions

Globe Telecom has partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) in Region IX to bring its responsible digital citizenship program to all public schools in Zamboanga Peninsula which includes the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Zamboanga del Sur as well as the two independent cities of Isabela and Zamboanga.

Together with the local government of Pagadian City and DepEd’s regional office in Region IX, Globe will introduce the Digital Thumbprint Program to student Internet users in the region to remind them of the importance of respecting human dignity while online and at the same time, ensure their safety and well-being as cyber citizens. The program forms part of the digital nation roadmap created by Globe to promote intelligent and judicious use of the Internet.

“We are happy to know that the program can help change the lives of the students when it comes to using social media. We hope that once this is fully implemented in our division, we could see a significant increase in the digital responsibility awareness level among our students,” said Michael Jolo, IT ffficer, DepEd Isabela City Schools Division and president of the Isabela City ICT Council

Yoly Crisanto, Globe senior vice president for corporate communications said, “The success of our Digital Thumbprint Program is largely due to the support of the Department of Education. For this, we are grateful to DepEd Region IX and the local government of Pagadian. By working together with DepEd and other private sector partners, we are helping address UN Sustainable Development Goal No. 4 which ensures inclusive and equitable quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all. This also allows the youth today to realize the value of online safety and responsible digital citizenship. This is our proactive way of providing opportunities to young netizens to take full advantage of available technologies.”

Globe also conducted the “Trainers’ Strand” of the DTP to key stakeholders of DepEd in Region IX through trained facilitators and workshop experts. These stakeholders, in turn, have the responsibility to share with other schools in the region what they have learned in the program.

DTP is composed of a series of workshops that aims to help create responsible digital citizens. The program was in response to the prominent role that the Internet now plays in the lives of many Filipinos, especially the youth who spend a significant amount of time online to do schoolwork, play games or connect to various social media platforms.

The program has three informative modules: Digital Insight which is designed to help students discern proper online behavior, Digital Impact which focuses on issues related to technology’s impact on students’ social activities, and Digital Ambition which aims to equip students with skills in using technology to help them achieve their life goals.

The modules were developed to expand students’ knowledge about digital citizenship and cybersafety by taking a critical look at their behavior when online and helping them develop insights into the influences of the online world and the choices they make.