Be responsible, Duterte urges Palaro athletes

San Jose, Antique: President Rodrigo Duterte challenged athletes in this year’s 2017 Palarong Pambansa to have a sense of responsibility and not allow illegal drugs to ruin their lives.

“We really depend on you that’s why DepEd (Department of Education) gets the lion share of the budget next to Agriculture. We invest in you a lot because you’re the future mothers and fathers of this country,” the President told some 12,000 athletes, government officials and personnel.

Duterte was accompanied by his partner Honeylet Avanceña and daughter Veronica.

“You must have a sense of responsibility now. The sunsets and sunrises are just around the corner. We are trying to build this nation through your competitiveness, values and sense of goodwill,” he said.

“Don’t let this nation deteriorate and go to the dogs. When I became a candidate for president, I always said no to corruption, suppress drugs at all cost,” said Duterte. “Corruption most stop or we will not rise as a nation.”

The President was welcomed by Antique Gov. Rhodora Cadiao, Education Secretary Leonor Briones and Sen. Loren Legarda.

Cadiao thanked Duterte for spending time with the Antiquenos in the games’ opening ceremonies.

“The Antiquenos truly appreciate your efforts for the good of the country. You are our inspiration, the reason why we bid to host the Palarong Pambansa. We believe that change is really coming,” said Cadiao.

The Province of Antique spent P50 million for the staging of the event, which has produced several national athletes like Lydia de Vega, Elma Muros-Posada, Eric Buhain among others.

The DepEd has spent P350 million for the Palarong Pambansa.

“Hopefully, this serves as an inspiration to small provinces like us. If we can do it, they also can,” Cadiao said.

Elma-Muros Posadas, tennis rising star Mary Jane Capadocia, a native of Antique, and local athlete Gulliver Clemente led the lighting of the cauldron. JOEL ORELLANA