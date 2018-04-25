Ressa no-show at tax probe

EXECUTIVES of Rappler Holdings Corp., owner of online news outfit Rappler, failed to appear before the Department of Justice on Tuesday for the preliminary investigation of the P133-million tax evasion case filed against them by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

Rappler Holdings president Maria Ressa and treasurer James Bitanga, through their counsels, explained that they did not receive a copy of the BIR’s complaint.

Assistant State Prosecutor Zenamar Machacon-Caparros provided the respondents’ lawyers a copy of the complaint and granted as well their plea for an extension of the submission of counter-affidavits.

Caparros reset the preliminary investigation to May 7 at 11 a.m., even as he reiterated his earlier warning that Ressa and Bitanga’s failure to attend would be considered a waiver to present their defense, meaning the case would be considered submitted for resolution based on the evidence on record.

The BIR’s March 8 complaint states that Rappler Holdings should have paid income and value-added taxes when it sold Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) in 2015 to two foreign companies for P181,658,758.67, which made it a dealer in securities.

Prior to the sale, Rappler Holdings bought common shares in subsidiary Rappler Inc. worth P19,245,975.00, which became the PDRs’ underlying securities.

The firm was held liable for non-payment of P133,841,305.75 – income tax of P91,320,481.08 and value-added taxes worth P42,520,824.76.