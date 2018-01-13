Sunday, January 14, 2018
    POETRY

    Restricted Area

    0
    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    Do not enter.
    There is no point
    for your miscalculations
    here. A bee cannot force
    its way into a tightly sealed

    jar. With such a pace,
    my brother and I
    cannot dance to
    your buzz. So
    do not thank us,
    for we do not send our
    thanks just like that.
    Apologies. Apologies.

    Do not come closer.
    Barbed wires are our
    daily bread. And we
    know no reason for
    you to be spared of
    this kind of misery,
    or is it, really?

    Do not say that I
    did not give you
    a warning. We do not like
    to buzz around. It is not
    our task to milk or
    make honey.


    When you hear the jazz,
    louder and louder,
    find your ears—
    find your hands—
    cover your mouth.

