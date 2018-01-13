Restricted Area

Do not enter.

There is no point

for your miscalculations

here. A bee cannot force

its way into a tightly sealed

jar. With such a pace,

my brother and I

cannot dance to

your buzz. So

do not thank us,

for we do not send our

thanks just like that.

Apologies. Apologies.

Do not come closer.

Barbed wires are our

daily bread. And we

know no reason for

you to be spared of

this kind of misery,

or is it, really?

Do not say that I

did not give you

a warning. We do not like

to buzz around. It is not

our task to milk or

make honey.

When you hear the jazz,

louder and louder,

find your ears—

find your hands—

cover your mouth.