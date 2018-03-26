Resume talks with ‘Reds,’ lawmakers ask Duterte

DOZENS of lawmakers at the House of Representatives filed a resolution urging President Rodrigo Duterte to resume the peace negotiations with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army- National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

House Resolution 1803, received by the Lower House on Thursday, was signed by 61 lawmakers from the supermajority, minority, opposition and militant blocs.

“Peace advocates and religious groups lamented the termination of the peace talks. The Philippine Ecumenical Peace Platform called on both the GRP (Government of the Republic of the Philippines) and the NDFP to stay the course and resume the peace talks and pursue the positive results generated from the peace talks that formally started under the Duterte administration,” the resolution read.

“Kapayapaan, an alliance of advocates for a just peace, said that the continuing armed clashes between government forces and the CPP-NPA-NDF is all the more reason for both parties to return to the negotiating table,” it added.

The lawmakers said reviving the peace talks would benefit the poor peasants and workers since the agreements on agrarian reform and national industrialization may address the issues and concerns and help provide relief for their economic hardships.

“It is highly imperative that Congress hear and echo the Filipino people’s desire for the resumption of the peace negotiations and for the GRP and NDFP to forge substantive agreements [that]will resolve the root causes of the nearly five-decade old armed conflict,” the resolution read.

Rep. Carlos Zarate of Bayan Muna party-list explained that the call is for “just peace.”

He called on other lawmakers to co-author the resolution, stressing that there is “a more urgent need and reason now to continue the GRP-NDFP peace process in the midst of escalating clashes between the military and the communist rebels.”

“Peace negotiations should continue even if both sides have not yet ceased armed hostilities. That is precisely why peace talks must proceed because the two sides are at war. The no ceasefire, no peace talks policy being pushed by the militarists elements in the cabinet practically negates the inherent purpose of a peace negotiation,” Zarate said in a statement.

“We are calling on all peace-loving people to intensify our earnest call for the government and NDFP to give the quest for a just and lasting peace a chance. This is not the time to abandon it, for the greater interest of our country and people,” Zarate added.

Palace mum

Malacañang, however, refused to comment on the resolution.

In a text message to The Manila Times on Sunday, Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said he will not issue a statement since the resolution has not been adopted yet.

Duterte terminated the peace talks between the government and the communist rebels in November last year.

Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza officially announced the cancellation in a statement.

“Recent tragic and violent incidents all over the country committed by the communist rebels left the President with no other choice but to arrive at this decision,” he said.

On December 5, 2017, Duterte signed Proclamation 374 on December 5, 2017 declaring the NPA and CPP as terrorist groups.

CPP-NPA-NDF founder Jose Ma. Sison earlier warned that the NPA could kill one soldier a day, prompting the President to say that he can order government forces to kill five NPA rebels for every soldier killed.