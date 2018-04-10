Resumption of peace talks welcomed

The families and supporters of political prisoners welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to resume peace talks with communists.

Eleanor de Guzman, daughter of National Democratic Front (NDF) consultant Rafael Baylosis and wife of militant group Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) organizer Marklen Maojo Maga, said peace talks should be brought back to pave way for dialogues on different issues like land and socioeconomic reforms.

“There is a need to continue this negotiation because it is important to have a discussion on comprehensive socio-economic reforms like land reform,” she said in Filipino in a rally outside Camp Crame, Quezon City, on Monday morning,

She added the administration must uphold previously-signed agreements with the NDF like the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law and Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees.

Duterte gave “one last chance” for peace talks months after he terminated dialogues with the NDF and Communist Party of the Philippines.