Retail center eyed for East Bay Residences

Rockwell Primaries, a subsidiary of the real estate Rockwell Land, is planning to build a retail center inside the East Bay Residences, its manned development in Muntinlupa City, to give its occupants an access to a range of chain stores.

The project, which will be called “East Bay Retail Park,” is expected to bring convenience to residents in the area. As a start, in partnership with The Yard, one of the newest food park in Metro Manila, Rockwell Primaries presented a food festival at the East Bay Residences on September 16, 2017, which marked the rise of the food bistro within East Bay’s own fences.

Soon to give residents a selection of meals from the food park, Rockwell Primaries gave way to the The Yard’s upcoming presence through the “Gastroventure: A Sneak Peek of The Yard at East Bay.”

Held at the East Bay pool deck, Gastroventure gave residents and guests a number of meals that range from Tex-Mex dishes to a variety of sweet courses. The Yard will have opened its branch at the East Bay by early 2018, which the locals expect to be “trendy” once it starts operating in the area.

“The existing amenities [here]will be transferred into another area. It will be developed into a retail park. We will have restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, and [the construction of]The Yard will start next year. It’s a collaboration between Rockwell Primaries and The Yard,” said Rockwell Primaries Sales Manager Paulo Cordero.

East Bay Residences is Rockwell Primaries’ development in the Metro South. It is a gated community that offers a space to families and individuals. In 2012, Rockwell Land established Rockwell Primaries Development Corp., giving birth to The Vantage at Kapitolyo in Pasig City and the East Bay Residences.