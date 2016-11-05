Retail competition policy should be implemented ASAP – Cusi

The retail competition and open access (RCOA) policy in the power sector should be implemented as soon as possible, Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso G. Cusi stressed on Thursday.

“The objective for RCOA is to have it implemented as soon as possible. I just don’t want it to be further delayed. I’m just pushing for it to be rushed so freedom of choice can be enjoyed by the public,” Cusi said in a sideline interview at the listing ceremony of Pilipinas Shell’s initial public offering on Thursday.

The RCOA system aims to promote competition and ensure consumer protection by offering consumers of large amounts of electricity a choice of suppliers. It is designed to change the current situation where customers do not have the choice as to who will supply their power requirements and are dependent on utilities designated purely on the basis of geographical territory.

Cusi said that he even told Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to reconcile any concerns regarding RCOA, “They have concerns but we told them why do we have to let these concerns get dragged along if we can resolve them now? We just need to work extra hours. Let’s do it and have it done.”

“There’s no compromise. The compromise is we have to work together to deliver that to the people. If you just work extra, let’s go the extra mile, extra effort to deliver it already,” he said.