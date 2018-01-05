We at THELOOKBOOK love shopping just as much as the next guy or girl. But with all the choices season after season, sale after sale, the options seem dizzyingly endless. And we all can use a hand in narrowing down our choices instead of scouring all the boutiques at all the malls.

So we’re helping you plan your retail therapy sessions with a selection of new fashionable releases, news straight from the runway, and previews of what will be in stores in the coming weeks.

For the first installment of “Retail roundup,” we’re zooming in on some of our favorite labels that consistently deliver compelling collections and continuously inject our wardrobes with the style and sophistication that they deserve.

The right cufflinks complete a suit like no other accessory can. It’s one of those tiny elements of an outfit that says a lot about the wearer. And if you’re looking to make a real style statement, look no further than Cartier.

An accessory that shows refined masculinity and a brand that oozes status, Cartier cufflinks have been a gentleman’s staple since 1859. Over time, the label’s cufflink craftsmanship improved with precious stones and ornaments that continuously reflect on the stylistic signature of Cartier.

Cartier closely inspects every detail of the Panthère de Cartier cufflinks. Fashioning them as jewellery, the sculpture and artistry of the items shows the personality and power of the panther. To balance history and modernity, Cartier cuffinks today are also inspired by the Japanese to pay tribute to the Japanese influences in jewellery collection.

Christmas sweaters become a typical gift every holiday and the term “ugly Christmas sweater” has turned out to be ubiquitous but Diesel hates them, especially the wool kind. The brand wants you to throw them away and join a global revolt against ugly wool sweaters. As such, Diesel has come up with “Say No to Uncool Wool,” a tongue-in-cheek campaign depicting a sheep wearing a leather jacket and denim pants.

The imagery seeks to draw attention to the annual practice of wearing plain boring Christmas wool sweaters, and tag it as “uncool” while providing a fashionable alternative. Nice one, Diesel! Nice one!

Where’s the luau? The year 2018 is all about luxe resort pieces that allow you to fit in at beach weddings and cosmopolitan parties as well.

Michael Kors Resort 2018 is a line to look out for with its emphasis on relaxed yet glamorous fits that can be worn from day to night and tropics to city. Island dressing in the cityscape inspired Michael Kors to develop the collection. Tropical prints over versatile colors make the outfit wearable at any time and place.

Embodying the jet-set life, this iteration of Resort is underscored by high-shine metallics and plenty of embellishments.

Superdry’s Autumn/Winter watch collection will definitely fit any individual’s taste. The collection has a perfect mix of modern and stylish pieces that will surely match well with Superdry’s range of apparel.

Larger case size and bold branding on its silicone strap is perfect for every gent. It has a cool and fun look, which can also be eye-catching. Urban watch also comes in a female version designed with glitters and feminine colors.

The Navigator collection is a mixture of sporty and a classy feature it is versatile perfect for anyone who accessorizes their daywear with classy details.

Tommy Hilfiger is known for its high quality products ranging from womenswear to menswear. As well as lifestyle goods. Consumers continue to support this brand because of its excellence in creating products that the market would appreciate.

After its success on TOMMYNOW Global tour, Tommy Hilfiger will close Milan Fashion week on Sunday, Feb. 25 at 8:00 p.m. CET with Spring 2018 TOMMYNOW experimental runway event.

For this season, men’s and women’s collection along with ‘TommyXGigi capsule will be featured and also be immediately shoppable directly from the runway, which is also called “See Now, Buy Now” arrangement. All the runway looks will be on the market in more than 70 countries, Tommy Hilfiger stores and tommy.com.

Tommy fans, mark your calendars.

The elegance and simplicity of two inspiring women, Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Princess Elizabeth of Toro, will be the topic of interest for Tory Burch’s Resort 2018 Collection. Embroidery work, fringe details, wood beads paired with an embellished outerwear gives the whole look a ‘60s classy feel. The combination of elements such as retro patterns, different textures and dark colors will give a soft feminine and nostalgic appeal.

The silhouettes are purposely clean and simple with a palette of neutrals and subtle hints of deeper tones, making for great finds for ladies who love the ageless classics.