PRIME Orion Philippines Inc. (POPI) had 805 stockholders as of May 11, just three days ago, the date of its latest posting on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) website. Of these stockholders, 792 were Filipinos who had subscribed to 4.875 billion common shares, while 13 were foreigners of various nationalities, who had bought 48.435 million common shares, according to the company’s general information sheet (GIS).

This ownership profile resulted in POPI having outstanding common shares of 4.923 billion common shares, out of 7.5 billion authorized capital shares of stock.

Does this mean each of the company’s 792 Filipino stockholders and 13 foreigners owned 6.155 million POPI shares each and 3.726 million POPI shares each, respectively?

Not necessarily.

Of 4.875 billion POPI shares subscribed to by 792 Filipinos, 4.604 billion POPI common shares were paid up. This would mean 271 million POPI common shares remained unpaid.

Thus, POPI had, as of the date of the report, total paid-up capital of P4.652 billion common shares and P3.942 billion for a total capitalization of P8.594 billion.

Prime Orion is a subsidiary of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), which, as of May 11, 2018, owned 2.703 billion POPI common shares, or 54.91 percent. Its other significant stockholders included Orion Land Inc., with 538.977 million POPI common shares, or 10.96 percent, and Lepanto Consolidated Mining Corp. with 180 million POPI common shares, or 3.23 percent.

Prime Orion was last traded on Friday at P3.22 per common share. It hit a 52-week high of P4.10.

ALI’s retained earnings

In an audited financial filing, ALI reported retained earnings of P109.976 billion as of Dec. 31, 2017. Of this surplus, only P55.429 billion was classified as distributable as dividend to stockholders.

This is as far as ALI’s filings are concerned. What if its nine directors, including three independent directors, allocate more for land acquisition and development?

Certainly, ALI’s board would, in the meantime, forget the public investors who would only be too willing to wait for dividends that may come in the form of either cash or stock.

Ayala Land reported in a footnote to a financial filing which consolidated retained earnings: “also include undistributed net earnings amounting to P54.547 billion and P43.675 billion as of Dec. 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively, representing accumulated equity in net earnings of subsidiaries, associated and joint ventures.”

This is the reason for subtracting P54.547 billion from ALI’s consolidated retained earnings of P109.976 billion. Hopefully, this interpretation and the formula used are correct.

By the way, as one of the units of Ayala Land, Prime Orion and subsidiaries contributed not retained earnings but deficits, which POPI and its units had incurred, such as P355.159 million as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Tan’s kingdom

Empire East Land Holdings Inc. (ELI) is a subsidiary of Megaworld Corp. It said in a definitive information statement (DIS) that its parent owns 11.994 billion ELI common shares, or 81.73 percent.

In turn, Empire East identified businessman Andrew L, Tan in the same DIS as an indirect owner of 11.994 billion ELI common shares. This means Tan owns Empire East through Megaworld, which he also owns, and which should make him very rich even if on paper only, with his worth topping P7.556 billion at P0.63 per ELI common share.

That’s only his holdings in Empire East. How about his ownership of other companies, such as Megaworld?

This would mean, too, that of ELI’s consolidated retained earnings of P5.448 billion, 81.73 percent, or P4.453 billion, would belong to Tan as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Going by the third-quarter financial report as of Sept. 30, 2017, Empire East’s capital of P14.803 billion, plus additional paid-in capital of P4.308 billion, would be equal to P19.111 billion. This would mean the company issued common shares at an average price of P1.291 per ELI common share.

At the stock’s price of P0.63, Tan would have incurred a paper loss of P0.087 per ELI common share. The only problem here is that one will have to trace Tan’s buying prices over the years that he has been accumulating them.

Due Diligencer’s take

It is only appropriate for public investors to review the financials of listed companies in which they have invested their money, to know the status of their investments. As individual investors who have no link whatsoever with any company insider, they have only the PSE postings to guide them in their investment decisions.

Prime Orion has changed owners. It is now a unit of Ayala Land. The question is, is investing in POPI a wise decision when only a few common shares are available for the public to accumulate?

Ayala Land is the parent company of Prime Orion. However, if ALI owns so much, how much would go to the public and individual investors when the Zobels, who own Ayala Land, have other partners who also have significant holdings in POPI?

This should be where the Securities and Exchange Commission should come in. As a matter of fact, as the regulatory authority concerned, it should have intervened a long time ago, when family-owned companies were still in the process of listing common shares.

The SEC should stop the practice by the very rich families in the Philippines of selling their holdings, acquired at P1 each par value per share and then making a killing by selling them to public investors at sky-high prices.

What is the purpose of having public investors in the company if they are not afforded the courtesy they also deserve as stockholders? Just asking.

