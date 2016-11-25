Retired govt solicitors’ plea rejected

The Court of Appeals (CA) has junked a petition filed by officials of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) led by Senior State Solicitor Ismael Miaral and several others seeking retirement benefits under Republic Act (RA) 910.

The petition was also represented by then Solicitor General Jose Anselmo Cadiz and Assistant Solicitor and now Sandiganbayan Justice Karl Miranda.

In its decision, the CA dismissed the petition as it affirmed the assailed resolutions dated June 5, 2015 and August 11, 2015 of the Office of the Secretary, Department of Justice (DOJ).

Miaral retired from government service as a Senior State Solicitor in April 2009, with the rank, prerogatives, salaries and privileges of a Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge pursuant to Section 3 of RA 9417.

In a letter to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) dated May 7, 2009, he, along with several other retired OSG officials, requested release of a Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) and its corresponding Notice of Cash Allotment (NCA) in the total amount of more than P3.5 million, which covers the terminal leave and retirement gratuity benefits of petitioner Miaral under RA 910, as amended, on the basis of RA 9417.

JOMAR CANLAS