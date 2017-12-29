Retired military personnel arrested for illegal possession of firearms at bus terminal

QUEZON City police arrested on Friday a retired military personnel at a bus terminal in Cubao where he was found in possession of unlicensed firearms.

The suspect was identified as Felix Alcarde from whom four shotguns and three revolvers were seized at the Ceres Bus Terminal in Barangay E. Rodriguez at 11 a.m., according to a police report.

Alcarde, now a security manager, was supposed to take the guns to a security and investigation agency to Iloilo.

Alcarde said he was unable to present permits and licenses for the guns, which led to his arrest.

Police added that verification with the Firearms and Explosives Office showed that only two of the shotguns and one revolver were licensed to the Iloilo security agency.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar confirmed that the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) was conducting “Oplan Sita” during the incident to prevent transportation of contraband as part of its security measures during the holiday rush to ensure the safety of people going home to their loved ones in the provinces.

Alcarde was charged with violation of Republic Act 10591 or Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. GLEE JALEA