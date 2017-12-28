Retired military personnel assured of higher pension

A lawmaker has assured that retired military and uniformed personnel (MUP) will receive pension calibrated at par with the pay hike to be received by their active counterparts by 2019.

According to a statement by House Committee on Appropriations chairman and Davao City Rep. Karlo Nograles, the indexation of pensions is expected to benefit over 200,000 retirees and will cost the government around P38 billion.

“The commitment of Malacañang, which is the guiding policy of the House of Representatives that possesses the power of the purse, is to adjust the pension of retirees in the MUP sector by 2019,” Nograles said.

He added that the indexation is a “natural consequence” of the salary increase, which will give a Police Officer 1 in the Philippine National Police, a Private in the Armed Forces of the Philippines and its equivalent ranks in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Public Safety College, Philippine Coast Guard and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority double their current monthly base pay.

Higher ranks will also be given calibrated base salary increases.

Nograles said the one-year suspension of the indexation of pensions will give government some time to make adjustments in the national budget and that the House will “surely” find funds for the pension adjustment under the 2019 national budget.

“It will be a challenge but it will not be impossible,” he added, citing the P40 billion set aside to be used for the free higher education program in the 2018 budget.

Last week, House Speaker and Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez confirmed that the infrastructure

budgets of several House members–both members of the opposition and the “super majority”–were cut and that they were used to fund the increase in pay of the MUP and the free higher education program.

“We’ve been preparing for the pension indexation as early as this year, so we definitely do not intend to disappoint our retirees in 2019,” Nograles said.