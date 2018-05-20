RETIRED POLICE OFFICER KILLED IN RIZAL

RETIRED police officer Rody Lico was killed while two were wounded after an unidentified gunman who pretended to be from a courier company shot him inside his house in Antipolo City, Rizal on Saturday morning. Lico was killed on the spot. His friends Basilio Palanca and Antonio Salandra, sustained gunshot wounds but are now in stable condition. A spot report from the Rizal Provincial Police Office, showed the victims were conversing at the kitchen of Lico’s house when the suspect, who pretended to be a messenger arrived and fired shots at the victims. The gunman fled with another suspect who served as lookout. Authorities are investigating the motive behind the killing.