Retired police officer shot dead in Rizal

A RETIRED police officer was killed and two were wounded in a shooting incident in his home on Saturday in Antipolo City, Rizal, according to a report by the provincial police office.

Rody Lico was shot dead by one of two unidentified assailants who pretended to be a messenger from a courier company, it said.

The other victims were identified as Basilio Palanca and Antonio Salandra who sustained gunshot wounds but were currently in stable condition.

Based on the same report, the victims were having a conversation at the kitchen of Lodico’s home when the incident happened.

The gunman fled the scene while his accomplice was waiting outside the house.

Authorities are investigating the incident. ROY NARRA