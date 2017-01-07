Retired policeman dies in motorcycle accident

A RETIRED police officer died in a freak accident while riding a motorcycle on his way home Friday night in Barangay Carmen East, Rosales town in Pangasinan. Report identified the victim as Ferdinand Manzano, 65, of Rabara Subdivision, Poblacion Zone 2, Villasis, Pangasinan. Investigation showed that Manzano was traveling along the bridge when he lost control of the motorcycle steering handle and skidded throwing him off. His head hit the bridge gutter. Bystanders brought the victim to the nearest hospital but was pronounced dead-on-arrival.