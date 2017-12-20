Retired policeman killed in Antipolo

A FORMER policeman was shot dead by unidentified suspects in Antipolo City, Rizal on Tuesday night as he was about to go home, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Senior Supt. Ruel Latade Pama, 59, a former chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO)’s Internal Affairs Service.

Quoted in a police report, Pama’s companion said that they were headed home to San Mateo, Rizal where they stopped at a store to buy food at about 7 p.m. in Barangay Mayamot.

Pama’s companion said that as they were about to go back to their car, the suspects suddenly appeared and shot the retired policeman twice, with the second one being fired while he was lying down, resulting in his death.

One of the motives the investigators are looking into is a land title dispute in San Mateo between Pama and a person whose name was not revealed by authorities. RJ CARBONELL