Retired policeman shot dead

TABUK CITY, Kalinga: A retired policeman tending his riprap project was shot dead by two assailants in Sitio Luyucan, Barangay Lacnog here last Tuesday. Tabuk police identified the victim as Johnny Adaol, 58, of Purok 2, Bulanao who retired from the police force four years ago. Police investigators said Adaol was cleaning the site of his riprap project when the suspects approached and shot him at close range. Four spent shells and two slugs of caliber 45 pistol were recovered from the crime scene.