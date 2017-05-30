Retired policeman slain in Manila gym shooting

A RETIRED police officer was shot dead while two others were wounded after two unidentified armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire at the victim in Santa Ana, Manila on Monday evening. Police said retired policeman Dennis Padpad, 47, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside the SMJV Body Fitness gym at about 6:20 p.m. Wounded were an Indian Harkamal Preet-Singh and Rick Jezriel Zamora who happened to be in the area when the shooting occurred. The suspects escaped onboard their motorcycle. The Manila Police District created a task force to conduct follow-up operation and investigation of the incident.

MAVERICK MATIBAG/INTERN