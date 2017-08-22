Retired policeman, son killed in ambush

A former policemen and his son were killed in an ambush in Mandaluyong City on Monday.

Eastern Police District (EPD) Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula identified the victims as retired Chief Inspector Hoover Pascual, formerly assigned at San Juan City Police Station, and his son Bryan Henrick, of Barangay Hulo, Mandaluyong City.

The victims were on board a Mercedez Benz with plate number PJW-733 when three armed men attacked them along Blumentrit Street.

The victims were declared dead upon arrival at a hospital.

Marigold Remo, Henrick’s girlfriend, who was at the backseat of the car, was not hurt in the incident.

The suspects used a white van to flee.

An investigation is being conducted to determine the motive of the killing and the identity of the suspects.