Retiree’s golf tilt begins Sept. 15

The 1st Retiree’s Fellowship Golf Classic 2017 will unfold on September 15 at The Orchard Golf and Country Club in Dasmarinas City, Cavite.

The fund-raising event aims to finance various civic and social projects of the Makati Platinum Lions Club Foundation Inc.

The tournament is in partnership with the Philippine Retirement Authority (PRA), which is celebrating its 32nd anniversary.

Entry fee is pegged at P2,800 inclusive of green fee, lunch, giveaways, and raffle ticket while the caddy fee and golf cart are on player’s account.

Registration begins at 6 a.m. while the shotgun tee off starts at 8 a.m.

A brand new 2017 Mirage HB GLX MT is the prize for the hole-in-one.

For inquiries, contact the organizers at 09267404441 and 09058922141 or email at dionymagpantay@gmail.com.