The Retirement Haven Award is given to Tagaytay City where stunning nature views and a breezy, cool climate come together to define relaxation. This city is indeed ideal for retirement as it has golf and country clubs, a selection of restaurants, world-class amenities, and a variety of premium residential communities. The city also provides for its residents, as well as visitors and tourists, a number of facilities for both sports and recreational activities.

According to studies, Tagaytay is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations and now one of the cities that attract foreign retirees. An hour drive from the metropolis of Manila, it is considered a small mountain resort surrounded with breathtaking scenery. Atop a ridge that runs along the north side of beautiful Taal Lake and Taal Volcano, Tagaytay City is clean and its climate is mild that makes it a perfect choice for a retiree. The cost of living here is also very modest, according to reports and most people can also speak English. LMB