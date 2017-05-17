Thursday, May 18, 2017
    The Manila Times Online
    TAGAYTAY CITY

    Retirement haven award

    Special Features

    The Retirement Haven Award is given to Tagaytay City where stunning nature views and a breezy, cool climate come together to define relaxation. This city is indeed ideal for retirement as it has golf and country clubs, a selection of restaurants, world-class amenities, and a variety of premium residential communities. The city also provides for its residents, as well as visitors and tourists, a number of facilities for both sports and recreational activities.

    Dante Francis ang II and Blanca Mercado of The Manila Times and Atty. Bienvenido Chy 3rd from left), general manager of the Philippine Retirement authority, category sponsor, present the award to Tagaytay City Planning Officer, Carlos Suñiga

    According to studies, Tagaytay is one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations and now one of the cities that attract foreign retirees. An hour drive from the metropolis of Manila, it is considered a small mountain resort surrounded with breathtaking scenery. Atop a ridge that runs along the north side of beautiful Taal Lake and Taal Volcano, Tagaytay City is clean and its climate is mild that makes it a perfect choice for a retiree. The cost of living here is also very modest, according to reports and most people can also speak English. LMB

