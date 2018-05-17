Retirement pay for village execs pushed

The House Minority bloc has called on the Duterte administration to allot one percent of the national budget for the retirement pay of barangay (village) officials.

House Minority Leader Danilo Suarez of Quezon and Deputy Minority Leader Alfredo Garbin of Ako Bicol party-

list made the proposal under House Bill 598, which provides that one percent of the national budget will be allocated to a special account solely dedicated for the retirement pay of barangay officials, elected or appointed.

The proposed lump sump retirement pay for barangay officials will be equivalent to one year of their honorarium but not exceeding P100,000, provided that the retiree is 60 years old and has rendered a minimum of nine years in service at the time of the retirement.

“We must remember that our barangay workers are at the frontline of providing services to our people. We entrust our welfare on them, 24 hours, seven days a week. As such, they should be regarded as career professionals,” Suarez said.

“Barangay officials do not even have a day off, and it is just fitting that we reward them for their service in our communities,” Garbin added

The lawmakers’ proposal also covers barangay watchers or tanod, health workers, day care workers and members of the lupon tagapamayapa.

There are about 42,000 barangay across the country.