Retiring director has five movies more

Director Cathy Garcia-Molina disclosed a moutfhul about her personal life and her experience in directing for the first time the tandem of Pia Wurtzbach and Gerald Anderson in the film “My Perfect You” which is still raking receipts on its second week.

Reporters wanted to confirm if it was true as floated around the network that she was retiring from directing films.

“Not so soon but maybe after I’m able to finish directing the four or five movies lined-up for me by Star Cinema. I’ve been working my ass off behind the movies for about 25 years now. Maybe by 2019 I will be out of the grind in time for my contract to expire,” she said.

Why retire so early when she is practically lording it over as one of the few most sought-after directors among her peers?

“Well, there is such thing as a time for everything. I just feel I need to concentrate on my family and perhaps make up for the things I have put aside in pursuing my career to the hilt,” she added.

Cathy has remained single and unattached since becoming a widow the past years over her husband who died of an accident. Has she got plans to re-marry?

“Well, it’s one of my plans,” she quipped in a cutesy way.

She said she had a tough time at the start making Pia realize and forget who she was because she’s got an image larger than life about her, and it could get in the way to sincere and effective portrayal.

“So in our first meeting, I had to inculcate in her to totally shed off the notion or ‘attitude’ that she is over and above a beauty queen on the set. Words even reached her about my first impression that ‘hindi naman pala siya kagandahan’ which she took no offense at all. To me that was such a healthy attitude on her part toward making our working relationship on the set symbiotic and collaborative,” she recalled.

It was almost the same with Ge­rald as it was her first time to direct him as well, she said.

“There were tensions between us in the beginning in making him realize that I did not want to see the ‘Geralds’ in his past roles on TV and films. The tension made way for a rebirth of an entirely different Gerald in his character as called for in the narrative,” she recalled happily.

In all, director Molina was more than happy to express her gratitude both for Pia and Gerald for exceeding in their highly collaborative acting inputs far beyond her expectations.