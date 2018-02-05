Retiring Pruett ready for ‘new chapter’

Scott Pruett, a five-time champion of the Rolex 24 At Daytona, ran the final laps of his 50-year career in the early morning hours Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.

Pruett hoped to get in the No. 15 Lexus for a few more laps during the day but after the car suffered some damage, it didn’t work out. The 3GT Racing team finished 29th overall in the race and ninth in class.

“I’m not leaving, but I certainly am going to open up a new chapter,” Pruett said Sunday. He’ll remember the “darkness of Daytona and certain all the craziness that happens at nighttime, along with a little rain.”

Pruett said he has “great, fond, wonderful memories.”

He expects the reality of his retirement to hit in “a week or two” when it’s time to pack for Sebring and he won’t be going.

Pruett said he will “just toast this incredible career with my wife and family and just look back and take a moment to reflect on just how wonderful it was.

“And like I said, the good Lord’s blessed me with an incredible career doing all this great stuff,” he said. “I might like to sit on the porch, have a glass of wine and look back a little bit.”

A winning record

Chip Ganassi Racing served as the Grand Marshal for the Rolex 24 and then celebrated his 200th victory with a class win.

The team’s win breaks down like this: 103 Indy Car wins, 56 sports car wins, 39 stock car wins and two wins in Rally Cross.

Ganassi’s first win was in Indy Car when Michael Andretti won in Australia in March 1995.

Sunday’s class win gives Ford Chip Ganassi Racing eight wins in 15 attempts in the Rolex 24: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2018. That includes six overall wins and two in the GT Le Mans class.

Dixon, one of the drivers in Sunday’s class win, was driving for Ganassi’s 100th win, in July 2008 in the Indy car race at Nashville.

Ganassi is the only team owner in history to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Indianapolis 500, Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, Rolex 24 At Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring.

Spirit of daytona

The No. 90 Spirit of Daytona turned just 291 laps in the Rolex 24 At Daytona before retiring because of engine problems. It was the first car out.

The No. 90 was scored the last car in the 50-car field. The team took delivery of the car in December and had little time to prep for a 24-hour race.

The team went to the garage shortly before the nine-hour mark with an engine misfire that could not be diagnosed or repaired at the track.

