Retooled XTERRA returns to Albay

The 2018 XTERRA off-road triathlon will return bigger on June 17 in Legazpi City, Albay.

The premier off-road triathlon consisting of 1.5km swim-28km mountain bike-8km trail run was originally set to be held last March but was postponed due to the threat of eruption of Mayon Volcano.

Bradley Weiss, who posted back-to-back wins in 2015, is seeking a three-peat.

Meanwhile, 2016 champion Flora Duffy of Bermuda won’t be around to defend her title. Austrian Carina Wasle is heading the female competitors that include a slew of first-timers.

“We have assembled an outstanding cast of pros and everybody is looking forward to a great and a very challenging XTERRA race back in Albay,” said Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) founder Wilfred Uytengsu.

Weiss and Wasle will be up against New Zealand’s Sam Osborne, who placed second to Weiss in Danao, third placer Kieran McPherson, also of New Zealand, 2016 XTERRA Asia-Pacific titlist Ben Allen of Australia, Japanese Takahiro Ogasawara, the 2016 XTERRA Saipan winner, Akihiro Maeda, also of Japan, Kiwis Alex Roberts and Olly Shaw and local ace Joseph Miller.

“I can’t wait to take on whoever decides to show up. It’s going to be fun and a memorable experience racing on Mt. Mayon, a very well known volcano. I can’t wait to be back,” said Weiss.

To be held in conjunction with the event and to mark SEI’s 10 years of organizing triathlons, are the lite XTERRA category and a 2km-run-14km bike-4km run duathlon.

“We take pride that on the 10th year celebration of Sunrise, we had the opportunity to do two XTERRA triathlons, including the Asia Pacific Championship in Danao last month,” Uytengsu added.