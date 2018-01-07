‘Retrained’ Caloocan policemen to help secure Nazarene devotees

FIVE hundred policemen from the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), including those from Caloocan City who underwent retraining after being linked to the controversial deaths of teens in drug operations, will be deployed to beef up security for devotees on the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Tuesday.

“500 QCPD personnel, including 198 former Caloocan police [will help secure the Traslacion],” QCPD Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar told The Manila Times on Sunday.

This number has increased from last year’s 311 personnel who helped the Manila Police District (MPD) secure at least 15 million devotees during the Traslacion or the procession to transfer the image of the Black Nazarene to Quiapo Church in Manila.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) is deploying a total of 5,613 policemen. The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Special Action Force (SAF) will also send troops.

“We have advised our policemen from the city to follow instructions which will be given to them and do their duty to the best of their ability,” Eleazar said.

The deaths of teens Kian Loyd de los Santos; Carl Arnaiz and Reynaldo de Guzman in separate drug raids in Caloocan City prompted authorities to relieve close to 1,000 policemen and have them undergo a 45-day retraining program.

The centuries-old image of the Black Nazarene is brought out for public veneration and procession every December 31st, January 9th, and every Good Friday of the year. GLEE JALEA